Brewers' Brent Suter: Likely to make Opening Day roster
Suter reportedly has a "leg up" on breaking camp with the major-league roster even if he doesn't win a rotation spot, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Previous reports only suggested that the southpaw would be in the mix for a rotation spot this spring, leaving his status uncertain if he were unable to claim a starting gig. It seems like manager Craig Counsell values Suter as a long reliever as well and likes what he saw from him last season. The 28-year-old produced a 3.42 ERA while exhibiting excellent control, although his strikeout rate leaves much to be desired. The vote of confidence is certainly a good sign, but he has little value in most fantasy formats unless he's able to claim a starting role.
