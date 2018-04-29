Suter will transition to a bullpen role after Wade Miley was added to the starting rotation.

Suter put together a solid start Friday against the Cubs, allowing just two runs on five hits and one walk. However, the Brewers had a decision to make with Wade Miley and chose to add him to the starting rotation rather than allowing him to opt out and play elsewhere. As a result, Suter will head to the bullpen where he can provide long relief when needed.