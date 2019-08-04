Suter (elbow) will advance his rehab assignment to Double-A Biloxi, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Suter began his rehab assignment with the Arizona League Brewers last week -- almost exactly one year after undergoing Tommy John surgery -- so this is extremely quick progress in his rehab stint. The 29-year-old never appeared likely to pitch in 2019 so quickly after surgery, but his recent progression suggests a possible return in September.

