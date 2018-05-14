Brewers' Brent Suter: Named starter Friday against Twins
Suter will start Friday against the Twins, Adam McCalvy of ESPN.com reports.
The Brewers have been going with a four-man rotation due to injuries lately, but Suter will need to make another start Friday with both Chase Anderson and Zach Davies out of action. Suter allowed four runs on two home runs his last time out May 12 at Coors Field. He'll get a chance to rectify things at a better pitchers' park in Minnesota, but Suter owned a 4.86 ERA driven by five home runs allowed in his eight prior appearances, so there's no guarantee the change of scenery will help Friday night.
