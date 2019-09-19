Brewers' Brent Suter: Not pitching back-to-back days
Suter will not be allowed to pitch on back-to-back days this season, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
It has been a pretty remarkable recovery for Suter, who underwent Tommy John surgery on Aug. 1, 2018, and has made it back in time to be a weapon out of the bullpen for the surging Brewers. He has asked to be allowed to pitch on back-to-back days, but manager Craig Counsell said it was "doctor's orders" to give him a rest day following every appearance. Suter, who last pitched Tuesday, has a 0.73 ERA, 0.41 WHIP, 10 strikeouts and two wins in 12.1 innings (six appearances) since being activated at the start of the month.
