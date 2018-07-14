Suter (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

As expected, Suter was activated ahead of Saturday's doubleheader after a short stint on the DL with a forearm injury. He is expected to start the nightcap against Pittsburgh, with the Brewers listing Chase Anderson as the Game 1 starter. Suter doesn't miss many bats (7.5 K/9), but he's done well to limit the walks and the team context is a big plus in his favor.

More News
Our Latest Stories