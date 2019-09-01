Suter (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Suter underwent Tommy John surgery on Aug. 1 last season and has been working his way back since. In his most recent rehab work, Suter has looked dominant, racking up 18 strikeouts across 11.2 scoreless frames with Triple-A San Antonio. He worked four innings and threw 57 pitches in his most recent outing, meaning he should be set to work long appearances -- or even as a spot-starter -- for the team to close the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories