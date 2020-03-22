Suter allowed five earned runs over five innings in three appearances this spring. He gave up nine hits and posted a 4:2 K:BB.

Suter worked primarily as a starter in 2017 and 2018, but he pitched exclusively in relief last September after recovering from Tommy John surgery and will remain in that role when the 2020 campaign begins. Suter was not particularly sharp this spring, but he was last season, giving up just one earned run over 18.1 innings (0.49 ERA) out of the bullpen. He will not be part of the late-inning mix, but he does figure to cover multiple innings frequently, which will help his chances of picking up wins.