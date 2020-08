Suter will start Monday's game against the Pirates, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Suter will be the first to toe the rubber for Milwaukee on Monday as the team plans to rely heavily on its bullpen. It'll be the southpaw's first start in the past two seasons. To begin the year, Suter made nine relief appearances while posting a 3.68 ERA and 18:1 K:BB over 14.2 innings.