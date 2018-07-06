Suter was placed on the disabled list Friday with forearm tightness.

The assignment was made retroactive to July 3, so there's at least a chance Suter is able to return before the All-Star break. Forearm tightness is sometimes the initial diagnoses that precedes a more serious injury, which could keep Suter out for far longer, though the severity of this particular case is not yet clear. Aaron Wilkerson was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and will start in his place Saturday against the Braves.

