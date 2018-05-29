Brewers' Brent Suter: Picks up another win Monday
Suter (5-3) picked up the win Monday against the Cardinals, allowing three runs on five hits across five innings while striking out six.
Suter was through four scoreless innings before serving up a pair of homers -- a two-run shot to Yairo Munoz and a solo homer to Matt Carpenter -- in the fifth frame. The Brewers provided plenty of run support, and Suter helped out with a two-RBI single of his own, allowing the southpaw to rack up his third straight win, a three-start stretch during which he owns a 3.31 ERA and 18:3 K:BB across 16.1 innings. Suter will look to keep things rolling in his next start, which will come on the road against the White Sox.
