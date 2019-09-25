Brewers' Brent Suter: Picks up fourth win
Suter pitched three scoreless innings and picked up his fourth win of the season in Tuesday's victory over the Reds.
Suter entered Tuesday in the fifth inning in relief of Adrian Houser; and although he found himself in jams in both his second and third frames, he kept the Reds off the scoreboard and picked up his fourth win in 17 days. Suter missed most of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he has been huge for the Brewers in September, allowing just one earned run in 17.1 innings (0.52 ERA) while posting a 0.58 WHIP and 14:1 K:BB.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...