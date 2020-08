Suter picked up his second win of the season in Sunday's victory over the Reds. He tossed two innings and allowed three hits in the contest.

Suter allowed two earned runs in each of his first two outings of the season, but he been far better since, tossing two scoreless innings in each of his last two appearances while giving up four hits and posting a 3:0 K:BB. He will continue holding down a multi-inning role out of the Brewers bullpen.