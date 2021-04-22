Suter was perfect in 1.1 innings of relief, striking out all four batters he faced to earn the win over the Padres on Wednesday.
Suter was lights out in relief Wednesday, having more control of his command in the Padres series compared to his previous outings against the Pirates and the Cubs. He fired 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing only one hit while striking out four in two games against the Padres. This brings the 31-year-old's ERA to 3.09 in 11.2 innings.
