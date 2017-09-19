Suter (3-2) tossed five scoreless innings to earn the win Monday against the Pirates, allowing five hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Suter was excellent in this one, scattering five singles and going without a walk for the first time in eight appearances. He pounded the strike zone, but he was removed with a lead and just 64 pitches under his belt, curbing what could've been an even better outing. It appears the club is content to limit Suter's workload down the stretch, but he continues to pitch well and will get the ball again Saturday against the Cubs.