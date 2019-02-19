Suter (elbow) was moved to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The move makes room on the 40-man roster for the newly-signed Mike Moustakas. It has no bearing on Suter's recovery timeline, as he underwent Tommy John surgery in August and will miss well more than the first 60 days of the season, likely sitting for the whole year.

