Suter was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a left rotator cuff strain.

The diagnosis of a left rotator cuff strain may help explain Suter's recent string of poor starts. After posting a 1.50 ERA over five starts in July, the soft-tossing lefty has been roughed up for 13 total runs over his first three outings during the month of August. A timeline for his eventual return has not been revealed, while it's possible that Suter or Brandon Woodruff could be bumped from the starting rotation when Chase Anderson (oblique) returns from the DL in the next week or two.