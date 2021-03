Suter (hand) will play catch Saturday and plans to stay on schedule in his preparations for Opening Day, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Suter was hit on the left hand by a comebacker during Friday's intrasquad scrimmage, but the injury is believed to be minor. Barring any setbacks, the injury shouldn't impact Suter's preparations for Opening Day, and the right-hander is expected to serve as a swingman for Milwaukee to begin the year.