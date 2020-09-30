Suter will start Wednesday against the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

The injury to Corbin Burnes (oblique) will force Milwaukee to look outside its usual rotation for the playoff opener, and Suter will receive the starting nod. The left-hander made four spot starts throughout the season, and he allowed two runs on six hits with 16 strikeouts and four walks over 13 innings during those outings. Suter's highest pitch count of the season was 59 pitches in his last appearance Sept. 25, but the Brewers could decide to ride him a bit longer Wednesday since he already won't be available for the next two games in the series.