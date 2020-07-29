Suter gave up four runs, two earned, over 1.2 innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates. He allowed three hits, hit a batter and posted a 2:1 K:BB in the contest.

Suter ended the 2019 season on a high note, winning the NL's Reliever of the Month award in September, but things have not gone nearly as well for him to kick off the 2020 campaign. Suter has tossed a total of 4.1 innings over two outings and has given up four earned runs while allowing eight runners to reach base. Last season's finish still presumably trumps this year's start, though, so expect Suter to remain manager Craig Counsell's preferred long-relief option for the time being.