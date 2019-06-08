Brewers' Brent Suter: Scheduled for another bullpen
Suter (elbow) is slated to throw another bullpen session Saturday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Suter underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2019, though he's already tossed three side sessions and is in line to throw his fourth over the weekend. He's expected to advance to throwing live batting practice as the All-Star break approaches.
