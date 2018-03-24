Suter earned a spot in the Brewers' starting rotation and will face San Diego in the club's opening series.

Suter beat out Brandon Woodruff for the fourth spot in Milwaukee's rotation, as the team has seemingly elected to move forward with a four-man group to start the campaign. The Brewers also announced that Yovani Gallardo has not made the team and optioned Junior Guerra to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Over the course of eight big-league starts in 2017, Suter posted a 4.81 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with a 32:14 K:BB in 43 innings.