Brewers' Brent Suter: Secures spot in rotation
Suter earned a spot in the Brewers' starting rotation and will face San Diego in the club's opening series.
Suter beat out Brandon Woodruff for the fourth spot in Milwaukee's rotation, as the team has seemingly elected to move forward with a four-man group to start the campaign. The Brewers also announced that Yovani Gallardo has not made the team and optioned Junior Guerra to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Over the course of eight big-league starts in 2017, Suter posted a 4.81 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with a 32:14 K:BB in 43 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Continues competing for rotation spot•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Good chance to crack rotation•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Likely to make Opening Day roster•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Vying for 2018 rotation spot•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Sixth-inning struggles deny win•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Pitches well in Saturday's victory•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?