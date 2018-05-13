Suter (2-3) took the loss to the Rockies on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits -- including two home runs -- in five innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Called upon to replace Chase Anderson (illness) on short notice, Suter struggled in a tough setting. Trevor Story was the thorn in his side, accounting for all four runs against Suter with two homers and an RBI double. With Anderson joining Wade Miley (oblique) on the disabled list, Suter will presumably stay in the rotation and start against the Twins next weekend. His middling K-rate gives him a fairly hard cap in the fantasy game.