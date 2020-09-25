Suter will start Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Suter has not eclipsed three innings of work while serving as a spot starter and reliever this year, so expect a similar workload for the southpaw Friday. Josh Lindblom will take the ball for the nightcap.
