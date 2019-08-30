Brewers' Brent Suter: Set to return Sunday
Suter (elbow) will be activated off the 60-day injured list Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Suter has been on a rehab assignment over the past month and made his last four appearances with Triple-A San Antonio as he makes his way back from Tommy John surgery. The 30-year-old reached 57 pitches and covered four innings in his most recent outing, priming him for a long-relief role with the Brewers.
