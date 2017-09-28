Suter allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four batters through five innings during Thursday's win over Cincinnati. He didn't factor into the decision.

Suter kept the Reds in check and entered the sixth inning with a 6-1 lead. Unfortunately, he was pulled after failing to retire a single batter in the sixth frame and was charged with two more runs to land the no-decision. The 28-year-old lefty pitched well when given an opportunity this year, and unless he receives a surprise relief appearance, Suter will finish 2018 with a 3.42 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 7.1 K/9 through 81.2 innings.