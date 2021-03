Suter (hand) is listed on the Brewers' pitching schedule for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Once starting pitcher Josh Lindblom's day is done, Suter is expected to check into the game for what will be his first appearance since March 8. The Brewers were just exercising some caution with Suter after he was struck in the hand by a comebacker in his previous outing. He remains on pace to be ready for Opening Day.