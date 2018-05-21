Brewers' Brent Suter: Slated to start Wednesday
Manager Craig Counsell said Suter will start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Suter will stick in the rotation for at least one more turn with Zach Davies (shoulder) not expected to return until Thursday (at the earliest). The 28-year-old owns a 5.05 ERA across eight starts (41 innings) this season. With Chase Anderson (illness) back from the disabled list and Davies not far behind him, Suter could be headed back to the bullpen after Wednesday's outing.
