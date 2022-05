Suter struck out a batter and recorded his first hold of the season in Tuesday's victory over the Reds.

Suter faced only one batter in Tuesday's contest, but he struck him out and helped the Brewers maintain a lead they would not relinquish. Suter's ratios are a bit bloated by the four earned runs he gave up over his first four appearances of the season, but he has gotten back on track, posting a 1.35 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 6.2 innings over his last six trips to the mound.