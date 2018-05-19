Suter (3-3) allowed one run on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts through 5.2 innings in a win Friday over the Twins.

With Chase Anderson and Zach Davies still nursing injuries, the Brewers needed to count on Suter to make a spot start, and the 28-year-old delivered. Despite averaging just 88.2 mph on it, Suter was able to lean on his fastball, which generated seven swinging strikes and seven of his 10 outs in play. Suter has yet to record a quality start this season, but he has now made eight spot starts of at least five innings and has allowed three runs or fewer five times. Don't expect him to stay in the rotation past the returns of Anderson and Davies, both of whom are nearing full health, but Suter adds valuable depth to the Brewers with his ability to step up in a pinch.