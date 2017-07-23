Brewers' Brent Suter: Solid in no-decision
Suter (1-1) allowed one run on five hits while striking out five across six innings, in a no-decision against the Phillies on Saturday.
Suter had a six-run lead before allowing a solo homer in the fifth inning, but his bullpen blew a huge lead, costing him his second victory of the season. He's yet to allow more than two runs in any of his four starts, and he's been an excellent addition to fantasy squads with his 2.84 ERA. He'll make his next start Friday against the Cubs.
