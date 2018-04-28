Suter (1-2) did not factor in the decision as he struck out three batters over five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs.

Suter looked to be in for a long afternoon as he gave up two runs on four hits in the first inning, but allowed only two baserunners over his final four innings. The 28-year-old's next start is slated for Wednesday at Cincinnati, and he carries an unattractive 5.34 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 30.1 innings (six starts) with 22 strikeouts.