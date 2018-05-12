Suter will start Saturday against the Rockies after Chase Anderson was scratched due to illness.

Suter will be pitching on three days' rest, having thrown 4.2 innings of relief Tuesday. On the season, the southpaw has a 4.86 ERA in 37 innings, striking out just 17.3 percent of batters while walking a mere 4.9 percent.

