Suter will start Saturday's game against the Cubs, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Suter will step in to make the start Saturday in place of Brett Anderson, who was scratched due to right hip tightness. Manager Craig Counsell said that he expects the team to utilize a bullpen game, so it's unlikely that Suter will last very long, especially since he hasn't pitched more than three innings in any of his appearances this year.