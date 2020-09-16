Suter will start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 31-year-old made an spot start in place of Brett Anderson (hip) over the weekend and delivered three scoreless innings with six strikeouts, and he'll receive the starting nod again during Milwaukee's second twin bill in three days. Suter threw 46 pitches during that outing and is likely to have a similar workload Wednesday. The quick-working southpaw has a 3.52 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB through 23 innings this season.
