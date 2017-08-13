Suter gave up five runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- and four walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Saturday.

The lefty served up homers in the first, fourth and fifth innings, and has now given up five long balls in his last 14.1 innings after allowing a total of two in his first 13 appearance with Milwaukee (45 innings). He hasn't been as sharp with his command and control in recent starts, and Suter has a daunting matchup on tap next with the Brewers traveling to Colorado next week.