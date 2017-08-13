Brewers' Brent Suter: Struggles against Reds
Suter gave up five runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- and four walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Saturday.
The lefty served up homers in the first, fourth and fifth innings, and has now given up five long balls in his last 14.1 innings after allowing a total of two in his first 13 appearance with Milwaukee (45 innings). He hasn't been as sharp with his command and control in recent starts, and Suter has a daunting matchup on tap next with the Brewers traveling to Colorado next week.
More News
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Lasts just four innings against Twins•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Comes apart in sixth Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Fires seven scoreless innings in Friday's win•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Solid in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Can't escape fifth inning versus Pirates•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Fires quality start Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...