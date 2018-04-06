Suter (1-1) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits, striking out five and walking three in Milwaukee's 8-0 blowout defeat.

Suter got the win on the strength of his offense in his first start of the season against the Padres but he struggled in this one and ended up getting tagged with the loss after giving up four earned runs to the Cubs. He only had 102.4 big-league innings to his name coming into this season and while his 3.37 ERA in that time is nothing to sneeze at, his shaky pair of outings to start 2018 mean he's a fantasy dart-throw until he displays some consistency.