Brewers' Brent Suter: Takes loss despite solid outing
Suter (8-6) threw five innings and took the loss Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three Pirates.
Suter did allow a solo home run but limited damage otherwise. Unfortunately, Milwaukee allowed five runs over the final three frames. The finesse southpaw, who was returning after an absence caused by a forearm injury, has three quality starts in his last five outings and still may carry streamer utility in many mixed fantasy leagues despite his 4.39 ERA, considering his attractive command (7.4 K/9, 1.7 BB/9 through 19 appearances).
