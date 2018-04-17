Suter (1-2) allowed three runs on six hits over five innings with four strikeouts in a loss Monday to the Reds.

Suter has been steady for the Brewers, allowing between one and four runs and recording either 15 or 16 outs in each of his four starts thus far. That's all the Brewers are asking from him, but it makes him a tough sell as a fantasy asset, as even when he pitches well enough to win, he may not last long enough to factor in the decision. He was singled to death on Monday, as he didn't walk a batter and he gave up just one extra-base hit, a double, but it wasn't enough to keep the floodgates opening in a three-run second inning.