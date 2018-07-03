Suter allowed five earned runs over five innings and did not factor into the decision in Monday's victory over the Twins.

The five runs Suter served up were his most since April 21, but he still managed to go five innings for the 16th time in 16 starts this season. Suter's consistency has kept him in the rotation for the balance of the season, but his spot will be on the line whenever Zach Davies (shoulder) and/or Wade Miley (oblique) are ready to pitch for the big club. Neither will be good to go the next time through the rotation, though, which puts Suter on track to make his next start Saturday at home against the Braves.