Brewers' Brent Suter: Throwing bullpen session Wednesday
Suter (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Suter was diagnosed with a left rotator cuff strain August 13. If all goes well on Wednesday, expect the Brewers to swiftly send him on a rehab assignment so he can make an appearance before the impending end of the minor league season. Barring an aggravation, he should return in late August.
