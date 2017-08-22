Play

Suter (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Suter was diagnosed with a left rotator cuff strain August 13. If all goes well on Wednesday, expect the Brewers to swiftly send him on a rehab assignment so he can make an appearance before the impending end of the minor league season. Barring an aggravation, he should return in late August.

