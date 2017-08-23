Play

Suter (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Barring any setbacks, Suter is on track to be activated in late August or early September. Suter had been struggling prior to hitting the DL, as he'd allowed 13 runs over his previous three starts (14.1 innings).

