Suter (8-4) allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out five across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Cardinals.

Suter began the game inauspiciously, allowing a home run to Matt Carpenter on his first pitch. However, he went on to retire the next 12 batters he faced and got plenty of run support to record his eighth win of the season, good for third in the National League. After failing to pitch more than 5.2 innings through his first 12 starts this season, Suter has now gone seven innings in each of his past two outings.