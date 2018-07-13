Brewers' Brent Suter: To start against Pirates on Saturday
Suter (forearm) will come off the 10-day disabled list and take the mound in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Manager Craig Counsell didn't specify which game Suter will pitch during Saturday's doubleheader, as Chase Anderson is scheduled to toe the rubber for the Brewers as well. This will mark Suter's first appearance since June 2 against the Twins.
More News
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Tosses bullpen Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Could return this weekend•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Out with forearm tightness•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Takes no-decision in victory•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Fades late in Wednesday's loss•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Throws seven strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...