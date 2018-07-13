Suter (forearm) will come off the 10-day disabled list and take the mound in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Craig Counsell didn't specify which game Suter will pitch during Saturday's doubleheader, as Chase Anderson is scheduled to toe the rubber for the Brewers as well. This will mark Suter's first appearance since June 2 against the Twins.