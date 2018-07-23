Brewers' Brent Suter: Tommy John surgery likely
Suter has a torn UCL and will likely need Tommy John surgery, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Suter left his start Sunday with forearm tightness. That diagnosis often portends a more serious issue, and it appears that it has in this case. If Suter does indeed need surgery, he will likely miss the entire 2019 season. The lefty had been having a mediocre season for Milwaukee, tossing 101.1 innings with a 4.80 ERA.
