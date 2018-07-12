Brewers' Brent Suter: Tosses bullpen Wednesday
Suter (forearm) said that his bullpen session Wednesday "went great" and that he "feels ready to pitch," Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Suter will be eligible to return from the 10-day DL this weekend, and with the Brewers set to play five games in four days against Pittsburgh starting Thursday, he will likely take the mound during one of those contests if its determined that he's fully healthy. Across 18 appearances (16 starts) this year, he's logged a 4.53 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 78 strikeouts in 93.1 innings.
