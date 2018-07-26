Brewers' Brent Suter: Transferred to 60-day DL
Suter (torn UCL) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
This opens up a 40-man roster spot for the recently acquired Joakim Soria. Suter is likely headed for Tommy John surgery and figures to miss the entire 2019 season.
