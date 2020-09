Suter threw two scoreless inning out of the bullpen in Friday's victory over Cleveland.

As expected, Suter returned to the bullpen after making a spot start earlier in the week. Suter gave up four earned runs over his first two outings of the season, but he allowed the same number in 15.1 innings over his last nine outings and also posted an 18:1 K:BB and 0.91 WHIP over the same span.