Brewers' Brent Suter: Vying for 2018 rotation spot
Manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Suter will compete for a role in the Brewers' starting rotation during spring training, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Assuming the Brewers don't fill out their rotation -- via free agent signings or trades -- prior to spring training, Suter will get a chance to reprise his role in the Brewers' starting rotation in 2018. While the soft-tossing southpaw didn't blow anyone away in 2017 (7.1 K/9), he held his own in 14 starts for the big club, posting a 3.45 ERA across 70.1 innings of work. He also proved plenty effective against same-handed hitters, holding lefties to a paltry .192 average in 85 plate appearances. It's unclear what the Brewers will opt to do with Suter if he's unable to lock down a rotation spot in spring; he could stay stretched out as a starter in the minors or work out of the big-league bullpen as a lefty specialist, something he has done in the past.
More News
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Sixth-inning struggles deny win•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Pitches well in Saturday's victory•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Picks up win with scoreless outing•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Allows two runs in short start•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Spins just three innings•
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...