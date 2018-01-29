Manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Suter will compete for a role in the Brewers' starting rotation during spring training, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Assuming the Brewers don't fill out their rotation -- via free agent signings or trades -- prior to spring training, Suter will get a chance to reprise his role in the Brewers' starting rotation in 2018. While the soft-tossing southpaw didn't blow anyone away in 2017 (7.1 K/9), he held his own in 14 starts for the big club, posting a 3.45 ERA across 70.1 innings of work. He also proved plenty effective against same-handed hitters, holding lefties to a paltry .192 average in 85 plate appearances. It's unclear what the Brewers will opt to do with Suter if he's unable to lock down a rotation spot in spring; he could stay stretched out as a starter in the minors or work out of the big-league bullpen as a lefty specialist, something he has done in the past.