Brewers' Brent Suter: Wins seventh game behind best start yet
Suter (7-4) allowed one run on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts through seven innings to earn the win Friday against Philadelphia.
Suter has been particularly good over his past six starts, a strech in which he is now 6-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 32 strikeouts against just seven walks over 33.1 innings. He also continues to help his own cause at the plate, as he went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBI to improve his batting line to a robust .222/.364/.444. Sure, you don't get offensive stats from pitchers in fantasy games, but every run he scores or knocks in helps him pick up wins, and that's a significant reason why Suter has found himself in the win column so often this season. This start also marked the first time Suter completed the sixth inning -- much less the seventh -- in 13 starts. He'll look to stay hot Wednesday against the Pirates.
